Packers' Collin Oliver: Practice window opened
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Oliver (hamstring) had his practice window opened Monday, per the NFL's official transaction log.
Oliver has been sidelined since suffering a hamstring injury during training camp, and the team will now have 21 days to activate him from the reserve/PUP list, or he'll remain sidelined for the rest of the year. The defensive end has yet to make his professional debut after being selected in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft.