default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Oliver (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Saturday's road game against the Bears, Wes Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site reports.

Oliver still officially remains on the reserve/PUP list as he continues to recover from a hamstring injury he's dealt with since training camp. In order to play Saturday versus Chicago, the rookie fifth-round pick would have to be activated from the PUP list by Green Bay on Friday.

More News