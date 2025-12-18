Packers' Collin Oliver: Officially questionable for Week 16
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Oliver (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Saturday's road game against the Bears, Wes Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site reports.
Oliver still officially remains on the reserve/PUP list as he continues to recover from a hamstring injury he's dealt with since training camp. In order to play Saturday versus Chicago, the rookie fifth-round pick would have to be activated from the PUP list by Green Bay on Friday.
