Packers' Collin Oliver: Not playing Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Oliver (hamstring) has been downgraded to out for Saturday's game against the Bears, Paul Bretl of the Wisconsin State Journal reports.
Oliver opened the regular season on the reserve/PUP list due to a hamstring injury. He was initially tagged as questionable for Saturday's game, but he has not progressed enough in his injury recovery to make his 2025 regular-season debut. Given his 21-day practice window opened Dec. 1, Oliver would have to be activated from injured reserve or else be forced to miss the rest of the 2025 campaign.
More News
-
Packers' Collin Oliver: Officially questionable for Week 16•
-
Packers' Collin Oliver: Won't make debut at Denver•
-
Packers' Collin Oliver: Ruled out for Week 14•
-
Packers' Collin Oliver: Practice window opened•
-
Packers' Collin Oliver: Still working through injury•
-
Packers' Collin Oliver: Set to miss at least four games•