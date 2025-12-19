Oliver (hamstring) has been downgraded to out for Saturday's game against the Bears, Paul Bretl of the Wisconsin State Journal reports.

Oliver opened the regular season on the reserve/PUP list due to a hamstring injury. He was initially tagged as questionable for Saturday's game, but he has not progressed enough in his injury recovery to make his 2025 regular-season debut. Given his 21-day practice window opened Dec. 1, Oliver would have to be activated from injured reserve or else be forced to miss the rest of the 2025 campaign.