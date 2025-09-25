FitzPatrick (groin) was a limited participant at Wednesday's practice.

FitzPatrick reeled in two passes for 12 yards and a touchdown in the team's 13-10 loss to the Browns in Week 3, but he may have suffered a groin injury in the game. The tight end's ability to practice in any capacity Wednesday is a positive sign, and he'll have two more chances to practice in full ahead of Sunday night's contest in Dallas.