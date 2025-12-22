The Packers placed FitzPatrick (Achilles) on injured reserve Monday.

FitzPatrick suffered a season-ending right Achilles tear during Saturday's loss to the Bears, Zach Kruse of USA Today reports. Additional testing confirmed the severity of FitzPatrick's injury Sunday. The timing of his injury could impact his availability for the start of the 2026 campaign. The depth tight end logged 15 regular-season appearances in 2025, in which span he secured 12 of 15 targets for 72 yards and one score.