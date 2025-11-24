FitzPatrick was targeted once and caught one pass for 11 yards in Sunday's 23-6 victory over the Vikings.

FitzPatrick was credited with a start for the second time in as many weeks, and he led Packers tight ends in snaps just like he did in Week 11. FitzPatrick is spending far more time on the field than he did before fellow tight end Tucker Kraft (knee) went down, but with two catches for 16 yards over the last two contests it has not been indicated in the box score.