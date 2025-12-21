FitzPatrick, who injured his Achilles during an overtime loss to Chicago on Sunday, exited the locker room with a walking boot on his right foot after the game, Ryan Wood of USA Today reports.

Achilles injuries tend to be more than minor, especially when they're the non-contact variety, as FitzPatrick's was. It's certainly not a good sign for FitzPatrick's availability moving forward that he left in a walking boot after Saturday's loss, though an official diagnosis may not be announced until after he undergoes further evaluation. Packers coach Matt LaFleur seemed to be resigned to having to look for another tight end to fill FitzPatrick's void for at least the short-term future, saying postgame, "I'm sure we have guys capable on our practice squad. We'll take a look at that and come up with a solution," per Zach Jacobson of 247Sports.com.