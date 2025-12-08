FitzPatrick was targeted twice and caught two passes for 14 yards in Sunday's 28-21 victory over the Bears.

FitzPatrick led Packers tight ends in snaps for the third time in four games after falling behind both Luke Musgrave and Josh Whyle in Week 13, but as was the case before it did not lead to much in the box score. While FitzPatrick has the edge in playing time, Musgrave remains the Packers tight end to consider for fantasy purposes with Tucker Kraft (knee) out for the season.