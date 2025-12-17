FitzPatrick caught three of four targets for 18 yards in Sunday's 34-26 loss to the Broncos.

FitzPatrick finished Week 15 with yet another underwhelming performance despite leading all Packers tight ends in offensive snaps and posting season highs in targets, catches and yards. Teammate Luke Musgrave, however, was the better fantasy option, recording four receptions on six targets for 52 yards. Based on his limited production, FitzPatrick should remain far off the fantasy radar as the Packers get set to visit the Bears in Week 16.