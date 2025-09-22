FitzPatrick was targeted twice and caught two passes for 12 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 13-10 loss to the Browns.

Starting tight end Tucker Kraft filled his usual role in Week 3 despite an injury scare a few days prior, but FitzPatrick still managed to find the end zone for the first time as a professional. FitzPatrick and fellow tight end Luke Musgrave have relatively split the snaps behind Kraft, and barring a setback for the starter that will likely continue.