Jacobs (knee) returned to practice Friday, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.

Packers head coach Matt LaFleur already told reports that Jacobs would be a limited participant. The running back didn't practice Wednesday or Thursday, but LaFleur said Friday that Jacobs is"feeling pretty good" ahead of Sunday's matchup in Denver. If Jacobs run into any issues during Friday's practice, Emanuel Wilson will step in as the lead back, just as he did in Week 12 when Jacobs missed a game due to the same knee injury. Jacobs came out of Week 14 with swelling in the knee, which led to practice absences Wednesday and Thursday.