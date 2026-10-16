Jacobs (personal) will be removed from the Commissioner's Exempt List on Monday and be eligible to play as soon as the Packers' Week 7 game at Detroit, Tom Pelissero of Netflix reports.

Jacobs' playing status has been in limbo since his May arrest following a domestic incident that led to the running back pleading no contest to misdemeanor charges of battery and criminal damage to property in early September. He since has missed the first five games of the season and will miss a sixth contest Sunday, and while he'll be able to practice next week and make his 2026 debut on Sunday, Oct. 25, the NFL will keep its investigation of Jacobs open, reserving the right to add further discipline if new information comes to light, per Adam Schefter of ESPN.