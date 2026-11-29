Jacobs (finger) "is expected to play" next Sunday in New Orleans, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Jacobs suffered a broken right ring finger during a Week 9 win at New England that required surgery. While he's missed the last two games as a result, he practiced in a limited fashion this past week before being inactive Wednesday against the Rams. The Packers resume practicing this Wednesday, at which point Jacobs' activity level is worth monitoring to see if he's trending in the right direction to return in Week 13.