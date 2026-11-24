The Packers list Jacobs (finger) as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Rams, Wes Hodkiewicz of the team's official site reports.

Coming off a bye week, Jacobs went down as a limited participant in all three of the team's Week 12 practice sessions. While the Packers aren't closing the door on Jacobs suiting up Wednesday, head coach Matt LaFleur previously noted Sunday and Monday that the running back was still viewed as unlikely to play against the Rams. Before making a decision on Jacobs' status prior to Wednesday's 8 p.m. ET kickoff, the Packers could put him through a pregame workout to gauge if his surgically repaired right ring finger presents any issues with gripping or securing the football. If Jacobs is forced to miss a second consecutive game, Kaleb Johnson and MarShawn Lloyd would be in line to lead the Green Bay rushing attack for another week.