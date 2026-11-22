Jacobs (finger) is practicing Sunday, Mike Spofford of the Packers' official site reports.

Jacobs underwent surgery on a broken right ring finger on Nov. 13, which sidelined him during a Week 10 loss to the Vikings. He now has mixed into drills on back-to-back days, but head coach Matt LaFleur relayed to Wes Hodkiewicz of the team's official site Sunday that Jacobs will "have to show a lot of progress" over the next couple days to be available Wednesday at the Rams. If Jacobs doesn't return in Week 12, Kaleb Johnson, MarShawn Lloyd and Chris Brooks will man Green Bay's backfield.