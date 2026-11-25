Jacobs (finger) is listed as inactive Wednesday at the Rams, Tom Pelissero of Netflix reports.

Coming out of the Packers' Week 11 bye, head coach Matt LaFleur told Matt Schneidman of The Athletic on Saturday that he didn't expect Jacobs to play in Week 12, but he also gave the running back a "chance to prove" he can. Jacobs then was listed as limited on practice reports Sunday through Tuesday and tagged as questionable ahead of Wednesday's game. Such activity wasn't enough for Jacobs to get the all clear to suit up, meaning Green Bay's backfield will be manned by Kaleb Johnson, MarShawn Lloyd and Chris Brooks for a second consecutive contest.