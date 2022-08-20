Doubs tallied three receptions on five targets for 24 yards and a touchdown in Friday's 20-10 preseason win over the Saints.

Doubs didn't quite match the performance of his preseason debut, but he still showcased some impressive skills. Most notable was a four-yard touchdown catch in the middle of the second quarter, when he made a leaping contested catch in the corner of the end zone to put the Packers up 10-3. Doubs is making a push to not only secure a roster spot but potentially a meaningful role in the office. Speaking to reporters Thursday, general manager Brian Gutekunst said of Doubs, "Romeo has shown enough in his brief time here that we think he can help us," per Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette.