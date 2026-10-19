Doubs (shoulder) is hopeful to return after the Patriots' Week 11 bye and isn't expected to face a long-term absence, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

With Doubs already on injured reserve, this report offers a more encouraging timeline after Sunday's shoulder injury. He'll still need to miss at least four games, but a possible return after the bye would keep the Patriots from being without one of their key wide receivers for an extended stretch. Efton Chism and Kyle Williams will be in line for increased snaps alongside A.J. Brown and slot man DeMario Douglas with Doubs sidelined.