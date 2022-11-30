Doubs (ankle) returned to practice Wednesday, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.
Doubs was a near-every-down player before suffering his ankle injury Week 9, but he was trending down even before getting hurt and likely will be returning to a smaller role now that fellow rookie Christian Watson is thriving across from veteran wideout Allen Lazard. The Packers also have Randall Cobb in the slot, potentially making Doubs the No. 4 receiver when he returns. Depending on how he progresses in practice this week, Doubs could be back in action as soon as this Sunday in Chicago.
More News
-
Packers' Romeo Doubs: Sidelined for Week 12•
-
Packers' Romeo Doubs: Shows positive signs Thursday•
-
Packers' Romeo Doubs: Unlikely to play this week•
-
Packers' Romeo Doubs: Small chance to return in Week 12•
-
Packers' Romeo Doubs: Sitting out Week 11•
-
Packers' Romeo Doubs: Dealing with high-ankle sprain•