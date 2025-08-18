Doubs (back) has retaken the practice field Monday, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.

Doubs missed nearly a week of practice after suffering an apparent back injury due to a collision last Tuesday, but he's back on the field in at least a limited capacity Monday. Quarterback Jordan Love (thumb) is also back at practice, albeit with his left hand still in a soft cast and as a limited participant. It remains to be seen whether Doubs will have any restrictions at practice Monday, but in any case, he remains fully on track for Week 1 and appears to be trending in the right direction for Saturday's preseason finale against the Seahawks, if coach Matt LaFleur opts to play his starters.