Doubs recorded six receptions on eight targets for 58 yards and three touchdowns in Sunday's 40-40 tie against the Cowboys.

Doubs led the Packers in targets and was a key to the team's offensive explosion with touchdown catches of one, two and 15 yards. That was the key to his production, as he was targeted primarily in the short areas of the field and his longest reception went for only 18 yards. Doubs still managed to top 50 receving yards for the second time this season, but the combination of target competition and Green Bay's preference to run a balanced offense make him an unreliable fantasy option on a weekly basis.