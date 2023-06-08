Head coach Frank Reich noted Thursday that Dalton is slated continue to work with the second team during next week's minicamp, while rookie Bryce Young handles first-team reps, David Newton of ESPN.com reports.

The report notes that Dalton was listed as the starting quarterback during the first two weeks of voluntary offseason workouts and began each drill with the first unit, though Young saw more first-team reps . While Young has yet to be officially confirmed as Carolina's Week 1 starter, that's the expected outcome and his elevated responsibilities in practice represent "the next step" to that end, per coach Frank Reich. Dalton was brought in by the Panthers in March after starting in 14 games for the Saints last season, and assuming all goes as planned he'll serve as a veteran backup/mentor for Young this coming season.