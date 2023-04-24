Burns underwent surgery to repair a small fracture in his right ankle last Wednesday, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports.

Burns sat out Week 18 of last season with what was called a sprained ankle at the time. While he was able to participate in the Pro Bowl Games in early February, he reported discomfort in his ankle in the early stages of the offseason program. After undergoing tests, the fracture was revealed, and a procedure was performed by Dr. Robert Anderson. Burns is coming off three straight campaigns with at least nine sacks, including 12.5 in 16 contests in 2022.