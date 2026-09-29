The Giants placed Burns (knee) on injured reserve Tuesday, Dan Salomone of the team's official site reports.

Burns' move to injured reserve comes just one day after the team announced that he would miss the remainder of the season due to a torn ACL suffered during Sunday's win over the Titans. The 2019 first-round pick recorded eight tackles (four solo) across his three outings before getting hurt, and in his absence, Kayvon Thibodeaux should take over as the primary edge rusher opposite Abdul Carter.