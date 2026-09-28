The Giants fear that Burns sustained a torn ACL in his right knee during Sunday's 12-7 win over the Titans, Jeff Howe and Jonathan Jones of The Athletic report.

New York will hope that an MRI on Monday yields better news for Burns, but the team is bracing for the possibility of the star pass rusher missing the rest of the season. Burns had been held without a sack through the Giants' first three games, but he led the NFC with 16.5 during the 2025 campaign. If Burns ends up missing any length of time, Kayvon Thibodeaux would likely move into a full-time role on the edge opposite Abdul Carter.