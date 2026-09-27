Burns will undergo an MRI for a right knee injury that he sustained during the Giants' 12-7 win over the Titans on Sunday, Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News reports.

Burns had to be carted off the field after sustaining a right knee injury during he second half of Sunday's game. He's scheduled for an MRI later this evening, at which point the Giants will have a better sense of the recovery timeline for the veteran pass rusher. Kayvon Thibodeaux would be in line for a larger role defensively if Burns were to miss time.