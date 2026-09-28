Head coach John Harbaugh confirmed that Burns sustained a torn ACL in his right knee during Sunday's 12-7 win over the Titans and will require season-ending surgery, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

The loss of Burns -- who finished second in the NFL to only Myles Garrett with 16.5 sacks in 2025 -- is a massive blow to the Giants' pass rush. With Burns headed for knee surgery, Kayvon Thibodeaux is expected to move into a full-time role on the edge opposite 2025 first-round pick Abdul Carter. Given the timing of his knee injury, the 28-year-old Burns has a chance at completing his rehab and being ready to go for Week 1 of the 2027 campaign.