Young (knee) was listed as a full participant on Wednesday's practice estimate, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports.

Young played every snap in this past Sunday's 21-18 loss to the Browns, but he made a visit to the blue medical tent on the Carolina sideline at one point during the contest to get his knee checked out. The knee issue evidently isn't a concern heading into Week 4, when Young and the Panthers will be preparing to face off against a Lions defense that has surrendered an NFL-high 299.3 passing yards per game through three contests. Young will profile as a strong fantasy option this week, even while the status of one of his top pass-catching weapons in wideout Jalen Coker (quadriceps) remains somewhat murky.