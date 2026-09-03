Young will be working with a new play caller in 2026 with offensive coordinator Brad Idzik taking those duties from head coach Dave Canales, Mike Kaye of ESPN.com reports.

Idzik is entering his third year as the Panthers' OC, and the switch in play callers has been described by Young as "aggressive, which is huge for us." The results in two preseason contests were tepid, to say the least, as Young completed eight of 11 passes for 67 yards, no touchdowns and no interceptions while directing four drives. Having dynamic second-year WR Tetairoa McMillan at their disposal will help matters once the games begin to count Week 1, but the rest of the skill-position group leaves something to be desired.