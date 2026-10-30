Young has been playing through a left knee issue since initially suffering the injury in Week 3 against the Browns, Mike Kaye of ESPN.com reports.

Young has been wearing a brace on the left knee, but the quarterback refused to blame the injury for his poor performance of late. However, coach Dave Canales said after Thursday night's 27-19 loss to the Packers that he notices Young doesn't have the escapability in the pocket behind Carolina's makeshift offensive line. Young was pressured on nearly half of his dropbacks against Green Bay and was unable to make anything happen down the field in the passing game. He'll have 10 days to rest his knee before a Week 9 date with the Broncos.