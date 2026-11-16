Young completed 17 of 30 passes for 200 yards without a touchdown or interception in Sunday's 20-17 win over the Saints. He added one rushing yard on his only carry.

Chuba Hubbard did most of the heavy lifting on offense for the Panthers, piling up 172 scrimmage yards and both the team's touchdowns. It's the first time this season Young failed to throw a TD, but it was also the first time since Week 6 he avoided committing a turnover. The fourth-year QB will take a 16:6 TD:INT through nine games into a Week 11 clash against the Ravens.