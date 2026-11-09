Young completed 28 of 39 passes for 276 yards and three touchdowns with one interception in Sunday's 26-21 loss to the Broncos. He added 13 yards on his only carry and lost a fumble.

The fourth-year QB tossed TDs in each of the last three quarters, finding Tommy Tremble, Darren Waller and Tetairoa McMillan, but Young's attempt to engineer a game-winning drive inside the final two minutes ended on a Nik Bonitto strip sack. It's the third time this season Young has thrown three touchdowns, but his first such performance since Week 2. He'll take a 16:6 TD:INT through eight games into a Week 10 clash with the Saints.