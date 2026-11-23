Young completed 22 of 30 passes for 254 yards and two touchdowns with one interception in Sunday's 35-33 win over Baltimore.

The fourth-year QB posted his best single-game completion rate of the season (73.3 percent) while tossing multiple TDs for the third time in the last six contests, a stretch in which he's compiled a 9:5 TD:INT. Both of Young's scores came in the first half, as he connected with Mitchell Evans on a 23-yard TD and Tetairoa McMillan on a seven-yard strike. Young will look to keep rolling in Week 12 against Tampa Bay.