Young completed 23 of 41 passes for 209 yards with one touchdown and one interception in the Panthers' 27-19 loss to the Packers on Thursday.

Young was under pressure all night, ultimately taking six sacks. The slumping signal-caller also averaged a season-low 5.1 yards per attempt thanks to the scant time he typically had to scan the field, a development that helped lead to Young's top two pass catchers on the night, Tetairoa McMillan and Chuba Hubbard, averaging just 9.5 and 5.4 yards per reception, respectively. Young salvaged his fantasy night to an extent with a 26-yard touchdown strike to Jalen Coker with under six minutes remaining in the game, and he'll have a tough assignment with which to try and snap out of his slump when the Broncos visit for a Week 9 matchup on Sunday, Nov. 8.