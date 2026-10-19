Young completed 20 of 39 passes for 281 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions and added three rushes for six yards in the Panthers' 25-14 win over the Eagles on Sunday.

Young's pair of scoring tosses went to Tommy Tremble from 12 and 19 yards out in the second and fourth quarter, respectively. The 2023 first overall pick's multi-touchdown effort was his fourth of the season, and Young hasn't thrown for fewer than Sunday's total in any of his five games while also generating a stellar 11:2 TD:INT. Young and the Panthers next take aim at the Buccaneers defense when Tampa Bay pays a visit for a Week 7 divisional showdown on Sunday.