Young completed 23 of 36 passes for 287 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions and added one carry for six yards in the Panthers' 34-3 win over the Falcons on Sunday.

The Panthers weren't particularly threatened by the Falcons at any point Sunday, so Young's robust passing yardage total was particularly noteworthy in that context. The 2023 first overall pick posted a second straight three-touchdown performance to open the season, connecting with Chuba Hubbard (three yards) and Darren Waller (seven, 12 yards) for his trio of scoring tosses. Young connected with eight different targets overall on the afternoon, and with 648 passing yards and a 6:1 TD:INT through the first pair of contests, he's clicking on all cylinders heading into a Week 3 road matchup against the Browns.