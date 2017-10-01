Panthers' Damiere Byrd: Reports broken forearm
Byrd reported that he broke his forearm Sunday against the Patriots, Joe Person of The Charlotte Observer reports.
Byrd sustained this injury on his first rushing attempt of the season, an end around for 12 yards. This injury puts the Panthers' depth at wideout into question, with only three healthy receivers. More news will likely come out on the length of Byrd's recovery.
