The Panthers elevated Chisena from the practice squad to the active roster Saturday, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports.

Chisena's elevation is likely insurance, preparing for the event in which wide receivers Tetairoa McMillan (hamstring) or Brycen Tremayne (hip) are unable to suit up for Sunday's game. The 28-year-old wide receiver logged 80 special teams snaps and 19 offensive snaps for the Panthers during the 2024 campaign, where he acquired his first three NFL receptions for 37 yards.