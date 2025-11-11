Chisena reverted to the Panthers' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's official transaction log.

Chisena was elevated to the active roster ahead of the team's 17-7 loss to the Saints on Sunday, failing to record any stats while playing four snaps on offense and nine snaps with the special-teams unit. The wide receiver was behind Tetairoa McMillan (48), Jalen Coker (40), Xavier Legette (37) and Jimmy Horn (11) in offensive snaps while Hunter Renfrow was a healthy scratch. Chisena is eligible to be elevated two more times before the team would have to officially sign him to the active roster.