The Panthers signed Chisena (calf) to the practice squad Tuesday, Mike Kaye of The Charlotte Observer reports.

Chisena was nursing a calf injury at the beginning of training camp, which led to him and the Panthers reaching an injury settlement in late July. The 28-year-old wideout appears to have fully recovered from the injury and has opted to return to Carolina as a member of the team's practice squad. Chisena has mostly operated on special teams since entering the league in April of 2020 as an undrafted free agent, but he did log three catches (on four targets) for 37 yards across six regular-season games with the Panthers in 2024.