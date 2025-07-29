Chisena (calf) was released by the Panthers on Tuesday, Alex Zietlow of The Charlotte Observer reports.

After one season in Carolina, Chisena has been released with an injury settlement to create roster space for the signing of Ja'Seem Reed. The 28-year-old appeared in six games last year, recording three receptions for 37 yards. He will now look to join a new team for the sixth time since entering the league in 2020.