Hurst (concussion) is practicing in a red non-contact jersey Wednesday, Darin Gantt of the Panther's official site reports.

Hurst is progressing through the NFL's five-step concussion protocol but will need to take part in at least one full-contact practice Thursday or Friday to have a chance to play Sunday against the Saints. He has missed the last three games due to this concussion, and Carolina has gotten minimal production in Hurst's absence from alternative tight end options Tommy Tremble (hip), Ian Thomas and Stephen Sullivan.