Hayden Hurst: Announces retirement
By RotoWire Staff
Hurst announced his retirement from the NFL after seven seasons Monday.
Hurst was a free agent for the entirety of the 2025 campaign, and he will now officially walk away from football. The tight end will finish his NFL career having caught 203 of 294 targets for 1,975 yards and 15 touchdowns over 88 games with the Ravens, Falcons, Bengals, Panthers and Chargers.
