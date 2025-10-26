The Panthers elevated Hooker from the practice squad to the active roster Saturday, Darin Gantt of the team's official site reports.

Week 8 is Hooker's first elevation of the season, and he is expected to serve as the Panthers' QB2 behind Andy Dalton against the Bills on Sunday in the absence of Bryce Young (ankle). Hooker signed with the Panthers' practice squad in late August after being waived by the Lions. He appeared in three regular-season games for Detroit in 2024 but has not started in a game since being selected by the Lions in the third round of of the 2023 NFL Draft.