Wright brought in five of seven targets for 62 yards and a touchdown in the Panthers' 31-24 loss to the Falcons on Sunday.

The veteran receiver played a key role in the Panthers' passing attack with Greg Olsen (foot) out of action, posting the third-highest reception and receiving yardage totals on the afternoon. Wright has now seen 12 targets through his first two games, certainly an elevated figure for a wideout expected to fill a No. 4 role. He'll look to continue his productive start against the Bengals in Week 3.