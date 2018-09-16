Panthers' Jarius Wright: Plays key complementary role in win
Wright brought in five of seven targets for 62 yards and a touchdown in the Panthers' 31-24 loss to the Falcons on Sunday.
The veteran receiver played a key role in the Panthers' passing attack with Greg Olsen (foot) out of action, posting the third-highest reception and receiving yardage totals on the afternoon. Wright has now seen 12 targets through his first two games, certainly an elevated figure for a wideout expected to fill a No. 4 role. He'll look to continue his productive start against the Bengals in Week 3.
More News
-
Panthers' Jarius Wright: Hauls in three passes•
-
Panthers' Jarius Wright: Long gain in preseason opener•
-
Jarius Wright: Signing with Carolina•
-
Jarius Wright: Let go by Vikings•
-
Vikings' Jarius Wright: Compiles 55 total yards in NFC championship•
-
Vikings' Jarius Wright: Full participant Thursday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 2 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 2
-
Week 2 Starts, Sits, Sleepers, Risks
Who are the non-obvious players you need the scoop on before finalizing your Week 2 lineup?...
-
Week 2 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 2 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Ben Roethlisberger didn't have a big Week 1 in Cleveland, but he's back in his comfort zone...
-
LIVE: Week 2 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 2
-
Week 2 Contrarian DFS Plays
Heath Cummings give his favorite GPP plays on FanDuel and DraftKings.