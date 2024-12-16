Sanders failed to catch his only target in Sunday's 30-14 loss to the Cowboys.

Since returning from a neck injury in Week 14, Sanders has seen just two targets and failed to catch either. He was out-produced by Tommy Tremble for the second consecutive game, with Tremble recording three receptions for 18 yards and one touchdown during that span. Sanders' offensive role appears to have diminished as of late, and he will likely continue to split Carolina's top tight end duties with Tremble as the season progresses.