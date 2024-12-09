Sanders failed to catch his only target in Sunday's 22-16 loss to the Eagles.

The 2024 fourth-round pick missed the Panthers' Week 13 loss to the Buccaneers after sustaining a neck injury the game prior, and he delivered a lackluster performance in his return Sunday. Sanders was not targeted in the final three quarters the Week 14 loss after failing to connect with Bryce Young on a deep ball in the first quarter. Despite this, the rookie still leads the Panthers' tight end corps in receiving yards (302) and receptions (29) in 11 appearances this season. He'll likely continue to split offensive snaps with Tommy Tremble in Week 15, when the Cowboys visit Carolina.