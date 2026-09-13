Metchie (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's regular-season opener against the Bears, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports.

Metchie did enough in training camp to earn a spot on the Panthers' 53-man roster, though he'll observe Sunday's game in street clothes while Jimmy Horn and Brycen Tremayne serve as Carolina's rotational wide receivers behind Tetairoa McMillan, Jalen Coker and Xavier Legette. Metchie's next chance to play is Week 2 against the Falcons on Sunday, Sept. 20.