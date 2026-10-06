Metchie caught three of five targets for 37 yards during the Panthers' 32-26 win over the Lions on Sunday.

Metchie worked with the first-team offense during Week 4 prep while Jalen Coker was nursing a quadriceps injury, and with the latter inactive for Sunday night's game, Metchie ended the contest with third-most targets on the Panthers behind Tetairoa McMillan (16) and tight end Darren Waller (six). Carolina will be on a bye for Week 5 before hitting the road for Week 6 against Philadelphia on Sunday, Oct. 18. That gives Coker more time to recover from his quad injury, and if he's cleared to play the Eagles, then Metchie would revert to a rotational role on offense.