Metchie recorded three receptions for 14 yards on three targets in Thursday's 27-19 loss to the Packers.

Metchie took the field for 33 of the Panthers' 73 snaps on offense, placing him behind Tetairoa McMillan (65 snaps) and Jalen Coker (63) but ahead of Brycen Tremayne (19) and David Moore (zero) among Carolina receivers. Though he's now drawn at least three targets in five straight games, Metchie has found the end zone just once and is averaging 22.8 receiving yards per contest during that stretch.